CHICAGO — After 100 years of business as a North Side staple, Dinkel’s Bakery offered up sweet treats for one last time on Saturday.

“I’m humbled and honored, I never visualized this,” longtime employee and baker Norm said.

Norm started at Dinkel’s back in the 1970’s, taking over the family business from his father, just as he did from Norm’s grandfather.

Known for their famous Irish soda bread and coffee cakes, Dinkel’s stood the test of time since opening their doors in 1922.

“This is a beautiful send off, I couldn’t think of a better send off than this,” Norm said.