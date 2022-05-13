CHICAGO — For its third consecutive season, Dine Out On Broadway returned on a sunny Friday in Lakeview East.

In addition to this weekend, the event will take place during the following dates this year. On Fridays it runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturdays it runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays it runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, June 10 – Sunday, June 12

Friday, July 8 – Sunday, July 10

Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14

Friday, September 16 – September 18

The street will be shut down from 3200 North Broadway to 3000 North Broadway, which is roughly Barry to Belmont.

Kerri Thornborough was among those at the Dine Out On Broadway Friday.

“Yes, yes it’s amazing weather feels good,” Thornborough said. “Spring has finally arrived after weeks of rain, so feeling good.”

Many restaurants are participating.