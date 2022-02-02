Dig out underway after Chicagoans thumped by heavy snowfall

CHICAGO —On many streets in Chicago Wednesday, locals are better off on two wheels than four. While snow plows do their best to clear main roadways impacted by heavy snowfall, many residential streets remain unplowed.

But in the risk, some find opportunity.

Armando Rodriguez delivers for Door Dash and says when the snow piles up, business picks up.

“Getting around in the little streets, getting stuck here and there but I mean it’s worth the money,” Rodriguez said. “They pay more and it’s way more busier, you know? Nobody comes out.”

The latest winter storm dumped 5 to 11 inches across Chicago’s neighborhoods. And while nearly 300 plows are out clearing and salting the main roads, residential streets have a long way to go.

“I feel like I try to get ahead of it and shovel the snow out in case there’s an emergency and I have to get my car out,” said Kim Corso, who has lived in Logan Square for a decade. “I’ve never seen it get plowed. I just think the people around here do what they can and then the weather gets warmer and it melts.”

As soon as Wednesday’s snowfall halted, Corso said she and her neighbors rushed outside to get to work, with some calling an early dibs.

“The chairs are my neighbors and I saw that from my house window and I’m like ‘oh, they’re off at work,’ and so it’s just interesting to see how everybody does it differently,” Logan Square resident Roberto Mendez said, “They do lawn chairs, I do milk crates.”

The milk crates and their broom bridge are ready for action, but Mendez says he and his car plan to stay put for the next couple of days. Why? He says digging out is getting old.

“I can’t tell if it’s just my aging body or the repetitiveness every year,” Mendez said.

In the interim, Rodriguez says he is taking his shovel on the road, prepared for whatever a night of deliveries may bring.