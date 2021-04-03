Diaper drive canceled after hundreds of diapers, baby wipes stolen from West Side church

CHICAGO — Hundreds of diapers, formula bottles and baby wipes were stolen from a diaper drive at Christ Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s West Side Friday, preceding an event that could have helped hundreds of families.

“Let’s put down the foolishness and quit being so selfish, and let’s all come together and work together as one. We can build our community instead of tearing it down,” Pastor Michael Wright said following the incident.

Surveillance video shows several people entering the church and stealing supplies for the event on Friday, leaving many community members heartbroken.

“They were trying to get baby wipes and diapers for their kids. I don’t know how someone could have the heart to take that,” Wright said.

The church is still accepting donations of diapers, baby wipes and other necessities for mothers at 854 North Central Avenue, Chicago, IL 60651.