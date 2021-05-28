Despite cold start to Memorial Day weekend, Chicago beaches and other attractions open

CHICAGO — Despite weather that feels like November, Chicago beaches and other summer attractions opened up Friday.

As the city’s 22 beaches officially reopened, residents are not allowed to swim due to high waves. According to the city, the Lakefront Trail between Oak and Ohio streets was also closed Friday because of high waves.

Beachgoers can also access information on swim status by calling the Chicago Park District Beach Hotline at 312-74-BEACH or checking chicagoparkdistrict.com.

Admission to Chicago’s beaches is free. The 2021 beach season runs through Sept. 6.

Maggie Daley Park, located next to Millennium Park, also reopens Friday after a long hiatus. However due the weather, the climbing wall, roller blading and micro scooting will be closed Friday.

Completing the second phase of its reopening plan, Navy Pier fully reopened on Friday. Indoor access has been restored and the following amenties are open.

Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion

Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion

Polk Bros Park

North and South Docks

Pier Park (including all rides and attractions)

East End Plaza, tour boats and cruises

The new Sable hotel, retail shops, restaurants and parking garages.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s by Memorial Day.