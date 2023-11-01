CHICAGO — A Des Plaines man has been charged with an attempted kidnapping of another man in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police said Raymond Marshall, 34 ,faces one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of attempted kidnapping.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in the 3600 block of South Morgan Street.

Marshall was arrested after being identified as one of the offenders who, minutes earlier, battered and placed restraints on a 35-year-old man — then took his property while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Marshall is scheduled to attend a detention hearing Wednesday.