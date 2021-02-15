DePaul University closes campus due to winter storm

CHICAGO — Poor weather and dangerous road conditions will cause DePaul University to close its Lincoln Park and Loop campus through Wednesday.

School grounds will close at 5 p.m. Monday and will remain closed all day Tuesday, Feb. 16, according to a statement from the university.

All in-person classes are canceled. Online courses will continue as planned. Residence and dining halls will remain open.

Employees, except those in essential roles, do not need to report to work on-campus. Employees working remotely should continue to do so, the statement read.

Click here for updates.