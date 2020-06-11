DePaul students hold protest calling to defund CPD

CHICAGO — In Chicago’s Lincoln Park Wednesday, students at DePaul University protested and called for the school to defund and divest from police.

The marchers shutdown streets surrounding the campus. At the intersection of Fullerton Avenue and Seminary Street, protesters knelt on one knew.

The protest march was organized by DePaul Socialists and Students Against Incarceration. They advocate divesting from and defunding police. The groups are highly critical of the university for working with law enforcement on an ongoing educational and training basis.



And while some in the march use defund and abolish interchangeable, others were advocating for a more of a reallocation approach. They would like to move public dollars from law enforcement to other entities like social services. Or, for example, removing officers from inside Chicago Public Schools and dedicating that money to hiring a social worker instead.

