DePaul, Northwestern announce plans for students’ gradual return to campus

CHICAGO — Two Chicago area universities have announced steps for gradually reopening during the COVID-19 crisis.

Northwestern University announced a six-step plan. Phase One — which they have already begun — includes only faculty and staff on campus. Face masks and social distancing remain mandatory in all public spaces on campus.

Phase Two will see Northwestern’s research laboratories reopen, followed by educational and other support functions in Phase Three.

The Fourth Phase will see some in-classroom instruction in the late summer, before welcoming all students back to class in the fall.

DePaul University is planning for some in-classroom teaching in the fall, but it will be limited.

Most courses will continue to be taught online.

The school also announced plans to reduce density in its residence halls and academic buildings.

DePaul said it will determine the pace of a full reopening as it receives new information from state, local and public health leaders.