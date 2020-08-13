Demonstrators planning to protest on Dan Ryan Saturday

CHICAGO — Demonstrators are planning to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday to protest police brutality.

Organizers have been meeting with law enforcement for weeks to coordinate the march.

The demonstration will start at 12 p.m. Saturday at Robert Taylor Park, near 47th and Federal, before heading north on the Dan Ryan.

In an interview with WGN News on Wednesday, FOP President John Catanzara said he wants federal help to prosecute anyone who steps on the expressway.

State police say they will protect the rights of those seeking to peacefully protest while ensuring the safety of the public, and released the following statement:

“The Illinois State Police is aware of the planned protest to march along the Dan Ryan Expressway on August 15, 2020. We have been in contact with the protest organizers to set up a safe route of travel. The Illinois State Police will protect the rights of those seeking to peacefully protest while ensuring the safety of the public. We will keep interested media posted once more information is available.” Sergeant Delila Garcia, Illinois State Police