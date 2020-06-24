Demonstrators march in Chicago calling for CPS to end contract with CPD

CHICAGO — The issue of Chicago police in Chicago Public Schools has galvanized protesters throughout downtown Wednesday.

Hundreds marched for three hours and called for Chicago police officers to be removed from CPS schools.

The school board met and voted 4-3 to continue its contract with Chicago police.

But as they were meeting, students, families and activists gathered outside the home of Chicago school board president Miguel del Valle, urging him to vote with them, something he has said, he would not do.

Later, a group marched from Federal Plaza to CPS headquarters, then on to Daley Plaza where they heard from the father of Dnigma Howard, the CPS student who was dragged down the stairs and tazed several times by Chicago police officers who worked in her school.

The crowd also heard from the Chicago Teacher’s Union vice president Stacy Davis.

“When Black children tells us cops in school make them feel unsafe, we should listen,” she said.

CTU has also called for more counselors, social workers and a nurse in every school, in addition to smaller class sizes now that plans are being laid out for students to be back in the classroom this fall.