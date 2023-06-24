CHICAGO — On the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, demonstrators on both sides of the debate gathered Saturday in downtown Chicago to make their voices heard.

The activists gathered to stage demonstrations at Federal Plaza.

“I’m here because I believe life should be protected from conception to natural death,” Anel, a pro-life demonstrator said.

Anti-abortion advocates gathered for a rally, march and had several speakers take the stage.

Abortion rights activists, including Chicago for Abortion Rights, Stop Trans Genocide and the Gay Liberation Network, held a counter-protest.

“We realize the people across the street here are against our right to control our own bodies,” Andy Thayer, the co-founder of the Gay Liberation Network, said.

Since the Dobbs decision one year ago, more than 25 million women are living in states where there are more restrictions on abortion access. Abortions have surged in states that border them, including Illinois.

“If you think this is only a red state problem, you’re fooling yourself,” Thayer said. “The court’s attempt to ban mifepristone, the abortion drug, that is a national decision that would affect people right here.”

In April, the high court decided that current FDA rules would remain in effect and keep the drug, which is widely use in medication abortions, available where abortion is legal.

It’s something demonstrators on both sides sounded off on Saturday.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to strengthen access to contraception.

Republican presidential candidates are calling for more restrictions to ban abortions.

“Every Republican candidate for president should support a ban on abortion before 15 weeks as a minimum nationwide standard,” former Vice President and presidential candidate Mike Pence said.

After anti-abortion demonstrators took to the stage to share their messages, they marches downtown. Those advocating for abortion access also marched.