CHICAGO — Demonstrators surrounded the entrance to the Stroger Hospital emergency room Monday after the family of a critically wounded Chicago man accused building administrators of denying patient and family rights.

Close to 200 people joined the loved ones of Roger Solis, 31, whose family says he was rushed to the hospital Friday after suffering an accidental gunshot wound to the head.

The injury has left him clinging to life in the ICU.

Among the group was Jasmine Hernandez, Solis’s wife, who alleged there were missteps and a rush to judgment by hospital officials.

“They have no respect for my husband and this is why we are here to fight for him,” said Hernandez, flanked by community leaders and supporters.

Roger Solis pictured with his family. (Photo: Provided)

“We also have endured very disrespectful experiences with the staff,” Solis’ sister-in-law Janet Hernandez added.

The family claims that doctors at Stroger informed them that Solis, a father of two, could not be saved. Hernandez said she demanded more information.

“How does he know that? I wanted answers, and he could not provide that to me,” Jasmine Hernandez said.

Rev. Julie Contreras, a community activist who describes herself as a patient advocate, argued that doctors should have administered an electroencephalogram on Solis to measure electrical activity in his brain.

“What the wife wants is a second opinion from a neurologist outside of the Cook County network,” Contreras said.

“We are going to continue to fight for him until we receive clear answers,” said Solis’ wife, adding that Stroger’s staff did not adequately consult them.

“When the family identifies that they wanted a legal second opinion and the testing done, that is something the team and social workers should be working with them on,” Contreras said. “This has not been done.”

Spokespeople for Stroger Hospital, limited in what they can say by privacy laws, told WGN News:

“We respect the rights of patients and their families to seek outside medical opinions and facilitate transfers as requested when there is an unaccepting facility.”

Cook County Health spokespeople also added that their experienced team does everything it can to provide patients with the best chance for survival, including “thorough, physical examinations with apnea tests and pupillary reflex tests, among other measures.”

The victim’s loved ones maintain that decisions were made without their consent, however. They continue to search for an independent neurologist to do further testing.