CHICAGO — The Chicago officers involved in two high-profile deadly shootings last year will not be criminally charged.

A demonstration is planned for Wednesday hoping to persuade the state’s attorney to change her mind. The protest and rally is scheduled for noon outside Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx office downtown.

On Tuesday, Foxx announced her decision not to file charges in either case, calling it a somber day.

In the first case, Spot Spotter technology brought police to Little Village on March 29, 2021. Video footage shows officer Eric Stillman chasing Adam Toledo, 13, down an alley in the 2300 block of South Spaulding, yelling to drop his weapon. Just before the teen was fatally shot, he tossed a gun behind a fence.

“The police officers are often forced to make split second decisions. The timing of these actions was within one second. We’ve concluded that there was no evidence to prove that Officer Stillman acted with criminal intent,” Foxx said.

Just two days later, 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez was shot during a foot chase in Portage Park by CPD officer Evan Solano. Body camera footage shows Alvarez with a weapon while being chased by two officers. Solano fired the fatal shots.

“As Officer Solano rounded the corner and observed Mr. Alvarez looking back at him while running with the gun in his hand, he thought Mr. Alvarez was turning to shoot toward him,” Foxx said.

While declining to press charges saying their was insufficient evidence, she did say the officers violated CPD policies on foot chases. Foxx said Alvarez was not breaking any laws when officers approached him, though he did have outstanding warrants.

“It is important to highlight that the officers themselves created the conditions in which the use of deadly force became necessary,” Foxx said.

Both cases led to changes in the Chicago Police Department’s foot pursuit policy.

The families said they will continue to fight for justice. Toledo’s family has filed a civil suit.