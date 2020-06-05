Demolition of Little Village power plant to resume Friday

CHICAGO — A month after Little Village was covered by a cloud of dust, demolition is resuming on the former Crawford power plant.

A group gathered Friday morning at 36th and Pulaski in protest of the demolition.

It’s set to take place not only in the middle of a pandemic, but also during a tense time with civil unrest in the neighborhood following the death of George Floyd.

In early April, a 145-foot smokestack was demolished in the Little Village neighborhood, spreading a huge plume of dust over the area. It caused a serious health concern, as COVID-19 was rapidly spreading across the city.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot postponed the Crawford power plant demolition, but now it’s back on schedule. The mayor said the building could collapse at any time, and poses a serious danger.

This time, the contractor vowed to use plenty of water to ensure another cloud of dust doesn’t engulf the neighborhood.

But community organizations question why the demolition is necessary in the midst of a pandemic. They continue to demand Hilco Redevelopment Partners leave the Little Village community and abandon its plans to redevelop the site as a warehouse and distribution center.

