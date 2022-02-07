Democratic state leaders discuss measures to combat ongoing crime

CHICAGO — With Republicans painting them as soft on crime, Democratic leaders unveiled new measures to combat expressway shootings, carjackings and retail theft on Monday.

At the start of the announcement, Gov. Pritzker said 20 people have been charged with murder and other violent crimes on Chicago area expressways.

Illinois State Police has increased preventative patrols and use of Homeland Security helicopters. They’ve installed dozens of license plate readers along the area expressways.

“The best way to stop them once they enter our highways is to bring the power of the troopers and the technology of the ISP to bear,” Pritzker said.

In Chicago, where there were more than 1,200 carjackings last year, Mayor Lightfoot is working on the problem with a variety of agencies.

“There was a correlation that we believe was between remote learning and the rise in carjacking,” Lightfoot said. “For many of these kids some of whom had no prior involvement in the criminal justice system, this was pure boredom. But we’re way past that point now and we’ve got to bend the curb on this summer.”

Lightfoot and Supt. David Brown offered no details on how they’re measuring the effectiveness of the task force relaunched in early 2020 and created in 2018.

In response to multiple in-store thefts along the Mag Mile and suburban malls, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a new push to crack down on smash-and-grab organized retail crime.

“Our goal is to disrupt the criminal enterprises that engage in organized retail crime and send a message to the criminal operations that we will identify them and end the destruction they cause to our communities,” Raoul said.

Republicans say Democratic policies have led to the uptick in crime.

“This one party rule has led to rising crime, economic downturn, and needs to change,” Republican candidate for Attorney General Steve Kim said in a statement.

Democrats are trying to work together on crime, but officials differ on what exactly what new anti-crime laws they want Springfield to pass.