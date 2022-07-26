CHICAGO — State and local Democrats are working together to bring the next Democratic National Convention to Chicago.

This is a full campaign blitz by the local Democratic powerhouses who want the 2024 Democratic presidential convention in Chicago.

Local politicians put on a show Tuesday, featuring the Jesse White Tumblers — that was really just for the cameras.

The DNC selection group is taking a closer look at the logistics and they’re checking out tourist attractions, potential venues for events and hotels. The group is dining Tuesday night in Millennium Park.

Chicago is one of four finalists for the 2024 DNC. New York, Houston and Atlanta are the other cities in the running.

A solidly blue state with demographics that closely mirror the entire country, Illinois is also aiming to become an earlier presidential primary state. DNC officials are considering that.

But Tuesday was all about the convention, the prestige and the thousands of jobs it would bring.

Congressman Danny Davis put it this way: not only is the convention good for Chicago, Chicago is good for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here is a little bit of what Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, had to say:



“This is what it looks like when Americans vote for leaders who support hardworking families, who through policies of a fair minimum wage, expanding voting rights, protecting civil rights and human rights and standing up for the right to choose,” Pritzker said.



“A convention of this size and visibility would be tremendously beneficial to this city and give us an opportunity to claim our narrative on a global stage,” said Lightfoot.

Jaime Harrison, DNC Chairman(10:50:37)Bottom line it’s about the show, it’s about putting on the best show possible on the ground but also on television, painting the picture that demonstrates why Democrats need to be in leadership.

There was a hint of tension Tuesday.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly is the Illinois Democratic Party chair, but Pritzker, apparently not happy with the job she’s done raising money, is backing State Rep. Lisa Hernandez for the job. The party will vote on its leader on Saturday.

As for the Republicans, they have selected Milwaukee as host city for their presidential nominating convention.