Delta variant, scammers highlight Lollapalooza concerns ahead of Thursday’s opening

CHICAGO — With less than 24 hours away to the start of the first Lollapalooza since 2019, downtown is already packed.

Mayor Lightfoot and festival organizers believe the right precautions are in place despite a surging number of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

Attendees must show proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours of entry, and masks are encouraged.

Steve Bernas, who heads the BBB, is warning the scammers are like sharks and they smell blood in the festival waters.

“We anticipate a double whammy this year not only the tickets but also the vaccine cards,” Bernas said. “The scammers will be out in full force.”

Public transit agencies are reminding the public that masks are required to be worn on all buses and trains, while advising that physical distancing likely will not be possible when riding. CTA is also offering reduced rates for Lollapalooza, with a one-day ticket costing just $5, with a 3-day pass costing $15 and a week-long pass costing $20.

In preparation for the festival, the following street closures will be in place:

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed through Friday, August 6; Balbo closure continues to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and will be closed through Monday, August 2.

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed through Friday, August 6; Jackson closure extended to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2.

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. through Monday, August 2; the closure on Columbus is extended to Randolph Street on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and continues through Monday, August 2. Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and the closure continues through August 2.

Ida B. Wells/Circle is closed from Michigan to Columbus on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through 6:30 a.m. on Monday, August 2.

The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus and Tyler, The Creator are some of the acts who will be headlining.