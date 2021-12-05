Delivery driver among 2 shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO – A male delivery driver was among two people shot in Chicago’s Back of the Yard neighborhood Sunday night.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 44th and Ashland. Authorities located a 24-year-old male victim inside a vehicle.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and ear.

#UPDATE: per #CPD, a man (24) was in a vehicle, when he was struck by gunfire to the face/ear. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.



A second man (18), (seemingly on the sidewalk) was also shot in the leg & taken to Stroger in good condition.



No one in custody. — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) December 6, 2021

A second victim, 18, who police say was presumably standing near a sidewalk, suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Both shooting victims were reportedly in good condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.