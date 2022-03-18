CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago says a defamation lawsuit filed by two brothers who took part in a fake hate crime against Jussie Smollett can go forward. U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland ruled Friday that comments made by one of Smollett’s lawyers, Tina Glandian, could be considered defamatory.

In a television interview in 2019, Glandian suggested that the Osundairo brothers, Abel and Olabinjo, might have been in “whiteface” to disguise their identities during a real attack.

Smollett was convicted of lying to police about what authorities say was a staged hate crime. Last week, he was sentenced to 150 days in jail.

On Wednesday, an appeals court ordered his release during his appeal.

Smollett walked out of the Cook County Jail Wednesday evening after spending six nights behind bars, surrounded by security, and did not comment as he got into an awaiting SUV.

Smollett defense attorney Nenye Uche criticized the special prosecutor’s decision to charge Smollett again after the initial charges were dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and he paid a fine.