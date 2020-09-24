Deerfield school district reopens elementary schools under hybrid instruction model

DEERFIELD — Elementary school students returned to class as part of a hybrid instruction model in Deerfield Public School District 109 Thursday.

While some parents say they’re not quite ready to send their kids back to school, many say they’re anxious to begin limited in-person learning.

James D’Angelo led the fight to reopen Deerfield Public Schools, saying he’s worried about the academic, emotional and psychological impact of isolation from teachers and classmates.

He says more than 85 percent of parents have chosen the in-person option for sending their kids back to kindergarten through fifth grade.

“The districts around us have been in school for a month already. It’s a shame our children weren’t able to enjoy in-person instruction,” D’Angelo said.

District administrators say it takes time to get everything right, and the plan for welcoming elementary students back includes measures like alternate entrances to prevent crowding, breaking up the student body into AM and PM groups and enforcing social distancing.

Eric Steckling of Deerfield Public School District 109 says it’s been a challenge to address everybody’s concerns.

“It’s really hard to please everybody. We’re trying to do the best we can,” Steckling said.

Some parents of middle school students say they’re disappointed Deerfield Public Schools District 109 still doesn’t have a plan for bringing teens back to the classroom.

“The middle school has just been met with delay after delay the plan came out late. The board then decided they didn’t like the plan,” D’Angelo said.

Nicole Georgas says her middle schooler in particular is struggling with E-Learning, and the award-winning student needs to return to the classroom.

“Since we’ve gone remote, Lisa’s grades have suffered drastically. She has not a lot of motivation. She does not find the learning remotely very enriching,” Georgas said.

The Deerfield Public School District Board is set to meet on Tuesday, and could vote to reopen middle schools at that point.