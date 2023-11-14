CHICAGO — The wave of migrants coming to Chicago seems to be slowing down, but housing continues to be a topic of discussion for lawmakers and residents.

With the number of migrants living at police stations around Chicago reaching it’s lowest since late September, there are still many living outdoors with tents moving into nearby neighborhoods.

In the parkway at Leland and Harding Avenue in Albany Park, migrant tents line the block across from the 17th Chicago police district, which some neighbors aren’t happy about.

The sidewalk in front of the police district is now clear of tents, but women and children are reportedly still living inside the lobby of the building. Even several children in an outdoor encampment.

1,444 migrants are still living at police stations around Chicago awaiting shelter placement, a number that is actually down nearly half from the beginning of November.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was grilled during a press conference Monday where he stood with black faith leaders when asked if they were opening church doors to migrants, but would give no specific details.

Johnson also pressed for updates on the two winter tent basecamp sites located at 38th Street and California Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood and 115th Street and Halsted Street in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The mayor reports the city is still waiting on soil sample results at the Brighton Park lot. He confirmed electricity is being installed at the old Jewel-Osco in Morgan Park, but wouldn’t state if or when tents will go up there.

The Chicago mayor said the work needs to be done regardless. He reportedly plans to turn the building over to the 21st ward community down the road.