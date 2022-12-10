CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse.

It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation.

Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case.

Pfleger stepped away from ministry this past October.

He recently sent a message calling the situation disappointing and painful.

“I’m confident I will be found innocent on the 10th,” he said.

This is the second time in less than two months the leader of the Auburn Gresham church faces decades-old abuse allegations.

In October, a man in his 50s accused Pfleger of abusing him twice in the church rectory during the 1980s.

He claimed it happened during choir practices. He was a member of Soul Children of Chicago.

In January 2021, two brothers accused Pfleger of abusing them 40 years ago.

He was reinstated five months later after the review board and DCFS determined there was insufficient evidence against the priest.

The cardinal appoints members of the independent review board.

Several members are lay Catholics.

Pfleger is a long-time activist. He is outspoken about policing and gun violence.

Pfleger has been the lead pastor St. Sabina Church.