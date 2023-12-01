CHICAGO — The Appellate Court of Illinois has denied Jussie Smollett’s request to toss his conviction on disorderly conduct counts.

In 2021, Smollett was found guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. The former ‘Empire’ actor was accused of paying two brothers to stage a racist and homophobic attack on him in January 2019 so that he could gain notoriety.

A Cook County judge sentenced Smollett to 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation, $120,106 in restitution to the City of Chicago and a $25,000 fine. He spent six nights in jail and was freed on March 16, 2022 pending this appeal.

Smollett’s attorney, Nenye Uche, that night criticized special prosecutor Dan Webb’s decision to charge Smollett again after the initial charges were dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and he paid a fine.

Lawyers argued a deal with the Cook County state’s attorney meant he could no longer be prosecuted. The state said there was no agreement made.

Foxx’s office first prosecuted Smollett before dropping the charges weeks later and a review later found that Foxx and others in her office made multiple false statements about the case.

The appeals court said Smollett could be released back then after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000 — meaning he didn’t have to put down money but agreed to come to court as required.

Smollett maintained his innocence during the trial. During sentencing, he shouted at the judge that he was innocent, warning the judge that he was not suicidal and if he died in custody it was somebody else, and not him, who would have taken his life.

WGN News has reached out to Smollett’s attorneys for their potential next steps.

It’s unknown at this time if the state is working to take Smollett back into custody.

The 69-page decision is below.