Debate over whether or not to keep officers in Chicago schools rages on

CHICAGO — Several local school councils could vote Tuesday night on whether or not to keep Chicago police officers in Chicago Public Schools, as the controversial debate goes on.

Whether or not to have police officers in schools has been a hot button issue in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Minneapolis and other large cities have moved to remove Officers from within schools whose presence increased significantly in the aftermath of the deadly Columbine High School shooting more than 20 years ago.

Chicago’s CPS school district at the direction of the Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CEO Janice Jackson has left the decision up local school councils after the board voted 4 to 3 to allow for individual school discretion. Seventy schools need to make that decision by Aug. 15.

Northside College Prep was the first to vote in favor of removing its Officer.

Others have delayed a vote to allow for community input such as Lane Tech and Roberto Clemente high schools.

The CPD CPS contract is worth $33 million, and an additional 1,100 security officers are within CPS schools as part of a different contract.

A majority of Americans in recent polling from the CNN and the New York Times do not support defunding police at current levels but a large percentage are in favor of reallocating assets to place greater investment into social and mental health initiatives.