Death of 1-month-old girl in Forest Glen under police investigation

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating the death of a 1-month old girl who was found unresponsive in a Forest Glen home Friday morning, according to police.

Police said Viviana Hernandez was found unresponsive in bed with her mother at approximately 6 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of West Catalpa Avenue, police said.

The baby was transported to Swedish Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby had a listed address in the 4200 block of West 76th Court in Merrillville, Indiana.

The cause of death was not immediately known and the death is under investigation.