Death investigation underway after body found in Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Lombard.

Police responded to St. Charles Road and Elizabeth Street early Thursday morning and discovered a deceased individual on the scene. The area was immediately secured.

According to police, the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Although no foul play is suspected, the death is currently under investigation by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office, while officers are working to notify next of kin.

No information has been released regarding the individual found.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.