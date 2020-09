CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man has died after being pulled from Monroe Harbor.

Police said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday. According to two witnesses, the man jumped into the water near Lake Shore Drive and Monroe.

The man was pulled out of the water by the Chicago Police Marine Unit, along with the Chicago Fire Department. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he died.

The medical examiner has identified the man as Loyal Ware.

An Area One death investigation is underway.