Deadly and violent year in Chicago but activists say pandemic is not the only thing to blame

CHICAGO — 2020 was a deadly year on the streets of Chicago.



Newly released police crime figures show a 55 percent increase with at least 762 homicides this year compared to last year’s 491.

Shootings were up 53 percent with more than 3200 in all.

Those numbers reflect the count as of last Sunday.



Many crime experts pointing to the pandemic, civil unrest and other contributing factors.

But some community activists like Tio Hardiman with Violence Interrupters disagree

“What I’m saying is we need to stop blaming COVID-19 for the uptick in gun violence in Chicago,” he said.

Hardiman said it’s time for new strategies.

“Dor the entire year of 2020, I’ve been trying to reach out to mayor Lori Lightfoot to sit down with her,” he said. “I’m not looking for a job. I’m not looking for a contract. I would just like to share with her my perspective on reducing gun violence in Chicago.”

Civil unrest sparked by the controversial police killing of George Floyd and other incidents were an undeniable challenge for Chicago police and superintendent David Brown. Experts also point fears brought on by the pandemic with disproportionately high death rates in Chicago’s black and brown communities.

The yearend numbers painting a disturbing picture in homicides and shootings. But other categories like burglaries are down compared to 2019.

Community activist like Paul McKinley said it’s time for new leadership after a year of tragedy with heartbreaking stories of children being hit by stray bullets.

“People are tired of doing press conferences about children that are being murdered,” he said. “(They have been) maimed, crippled and paralyzed. We’re talking about children from the age of 15 and down.”