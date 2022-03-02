Deadline extended for CPS Local School Councils applicants

CHICAGO — There’s more time for residents interested in making a difference in their neighborhood schools.

The Local School Councils, also known as LSC, have elections coming up in April, but CPS sought potential LSC members to apply as candidates by the March 4 deadline. On Wednesday, CPS extended the deadline through March 9.

Applicants have until 3 p.m. to file.

Local School Councils incorporate community members living within the school’s attendance area or voting district boundaries, CPS parents, staff and students. LSCs have a hand in making important decisions, including budget approval, textbook selection and choosing and evaluating principals.

CPS says nearly 1,300 applications have been submitted thus far.

Voting will occur April 21 for high schools, April 20 for elementary schools, and student polls will take place April 18-19.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

New members begin their terms on July 1.

To apply, interested applicants can download forms from cps.edu/lsc and submit completed hard copies by 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, to the school where they intend to run for office.