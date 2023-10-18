CHICAGO — A Halloween display in Rogers Park will continue a spooky tradition after getting new life at a neighborhood school.

Jessica Bernardi and her husband are responsible for “DEAD on DAMEN Avenue,” a Halloween tradition in the Rogers Park neighborhood for the past four years.

Traditionally located at Damen Avenue and Howard Street, but this year, the Bernardi’s were forced to relocate the Halloween display just a few blocks over at Jordan Community Elementary School.

Despite toning down on the gory decorations, Bernardi believes the new location will help them raise money to give back to the community.

“This year, the funds raised at the “DEAD on DAMEN Avenue” event will be donated to the ALS association, in honor of their dog who was diagnosed last year and recently passed.

Seven sections and hundreds of homemade decorations, the Bernardi’s expect to have the “DEAD on DAMEN Avenue” full display up and running by this Saturday.

Jessica said she plans on being there everyday until Halloween showing visitors around and collecting donations.

Sunday – Thursday: Dusk to 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: Dusk to 10 p.m.

On Halloween, Jessica Bernardi and her husband will host their “DEAD on DAMEN Avenue” annual party where they hope to raise $2,000 for charity, which will be held at the Jordan Community Elementary School from 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

For more information on the “DEAD on DAMEN Avenue,” click here.

For more information on the annual Halloween party, click here.