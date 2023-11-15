CHICAGO — A cocaine-trafficking suspect with ties to Chicago is now on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Most Wanted List.

Oswaldo Espinosa is accused of shipping thousands of pounds of cocaine to Chicago and other US cities.

The Mexican national and 14 others were indicted in July.

Prosecutors say Espinosa and his operatives are connected to more than 1,200 pounds of cocaine seized between March 2021 and March 2022.

Federal investigators also traced him to a jet packed full of cocaine seized in Gary in 2021.

Espinosa faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, and money laundering.

Anyone with information on Espinosa can report tips at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/ or call 911.