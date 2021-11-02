‘Day of the Dead’ altar built in honor of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and infant son

CHICAGO — A Day of the Dead altar will be built Tuesday in honor of a young mother and her infant son who were murdered over two years ago.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was nine months pregnant when she was lured to a South Side home and murdered in 2019. Her son was cut from her womb. The infant survived for 53 days in the hospital before he died.

Organizers said one of the largest “Dia De Los Muertos” altars in Chicago will be built to remember them both. It will be set up in front of their mural in Pilsen, located at 16th Street and Newberry Avenue, along with candles and photos.

Her husband and older son will host a vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The public is invited to attend.