Dashcam video shows traffic stop which ended in fatal officer-involved shooting in south suburbs

HARVEY, IL — Dashcam video released by the Illinois State Police Sunday shows a routine traffic stop which ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting in the south suburbs early Wednesday morning.

It all started with a simple traffic stop, as state troopers ordered an SUV to pull over on the corner of 147th Street and Halsted Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, saying it didn’t have any headlights on.

The trooper shown on the dashcam video is initially questioning the 21-year-old driver, but things take a turn after he asks his partner to get 30-year-old Darren Green out of the passenger side.

That’s when police say one of the troopers spotted a gun in Green’s waistband. A struggle then ensues between Green and the troopers in the front of the vehicle, as a 29-year-old woman from Dolton gets her 8-year-old daughter out of the back of the SUV.

At one point the child seemingly says, “I’m scared mommy.”

Almost a split second later, the gas pedal is floored and the car jerks forward into a bus shelter, dragging both officers with it.

As the trooper on the passenger side ran to check on his partner after the vehicle crashed, we’re told Green’s own gun went off, striking him in the head. He was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center a few hours later.

State police say neither trooper was shot — nor did either fire their service weapons — and the passengers were not injured. Green also did not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card or a conceal-carry license, police said.

State police said the family of the man killed in the shooting was given the chance to view the video before it was released publicly, and the video was redacted partly to protect “personal privacy protections.”

An investigation is ongoing.