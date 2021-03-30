Danville man linked to Magnificent Mile stabbing charged with attempted murder

Alaxstair Reed. (Photo courtesy of CPD)

CHICAGO – A Danville man faces first-degree attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a 52-year-old man following a dispute Sunday.

Alaxstair Reed, 39, of the 800 block of N. Danville, is also charged with aggravated battery and bodily harm.

According to police, Reed was identified as the man who stabbed a 52-year-old male while walking with his son. Police said the dispute occurred after the victim declined Reed’s demands of money and personal property in the 700 block of N. Michigan Ave.

Police say Reed produced a sharp object and stabbed the male victim in the throat area. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition for surgery. Officers did not give an update on his condition.

Reed was taken into custody in the 100 block of E. Superior just before 5 p.m. Sunday

He is due in court Wednesday.