CHICAGO — All lanes are back open on the Dan Ryan Expressway after an earlier shooting investigation.

Illinois State Police said the possible shooting happened sometime before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were closed near 71st Street as police investigated.

As of 5:30 a.m., all southbound lanes near 71st reopened. Delays remain in and around the area.

No further information has been provided at this time.

