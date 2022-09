CHICAGO — A 44-year-old man was struck and killed Thursday while bicycling in Chicago’s Fulton River District.

Authorities responded to the 700 block of N. Milwaukee Ave. around 11:45 a.m. Police said a Hyundai sedan turned left onto Huron Street and struck a man on a motorized bicycle.

The cyclist arrived at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police cited the Hyundai driver for failing to yield the right of way on a left turn.