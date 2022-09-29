CHICAGO – A vigil was held Thursday night in memory of a male bicyclist who was hit and killed by a car in River West.

About three weeks ago, Sam Bell was riding his bike on Milwaukee Avenue when police say a driver made a left turn onto West Huron Street and hit Bell in the intersection. Bell, 44, died on the way to the hospital. Family and friends say Bell dedicated his life to helping others, working with disadvantaged youth at Midtown Education Foundation.

Loved ones also described him as a fun-loving guy who was always laughing.

“He always made time for everyone,” said friend Kevin Klein. “He made everyone feel very special and welcomed. He wanted you to have a good time and he wanted you to feel like you were his best friend, like you meant the world to him.”

The driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way, prompting cycling advocates to push for more substantial penalties.

In 2022, drivers have killed at least eight cyclists in the city.