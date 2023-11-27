CHICAGO — As millions of shoppers nationwide search the internet for the best Cyber Monday deals, local Amazon facilities across Chicago are doing their part to help with the process.

Shoppers are expected to spend record amounts of money this year. But when spenders get Amazon same-day delivery in Chicago, it’s likely to come from a recently opened distribution center in Humboldt Park.

Open since September, Amazon’s Same Day Delivery Station on the city’s West Side employs more than 300 employees as preparation for the big holiday pushes gears up.

Workers who spoke with WGN News say they’re ready.

“Really excited to be here. This was our first Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so all the associates are excited and all of our leadership teams are excited. We’re here trying to set records for our own building,” said Amazon operations manager Curtis Hunt.

Amazon, the largest online retailer in the country, is offering deals upwards of 40% off for some appliances. With the rise of same-day delivery, most people across Chicago can stay inside on a cold Cyber Monday. Amazon spokesperson Erica Duncan told WGN News she doesn’t find that surprising.

“People are shopping online more than ever,” Duncan said. “When you have that quick access to just click a button, order things that you like and get them within a 4-6 hour span, it’s amazing.”