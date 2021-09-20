CVS to hire 25,000 nationwide, 600 in Illinois during one-day career event

CVS announced Monday it is recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide — with 600 of those positions in Illinois.

The company is hosting a one-day national virtual career event Friday, Sept. 24. The positions are both part-time and full-time, starting at $15 per hour.

These new and existing positions will help the healthcare company meet the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccinations and testing remain in high demand.

Qualified candidates can apply immediately for these open positions using our mobile apply feature by Texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website. There will be no on-site applications or interviews as the entire hiring process is virtual.