Customs officers seize over $500k in counterfeit money at Area Port of Chicago

CHICAGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $500,000 in counterfeit money over the weekend at the Area Port of Chicago.

On Friday night, officers at the International Mail Facility, located at the port, inspected a parcel that was coming from Ukraine and heading to Joliet.

Officer said the shipment was full of counterfeit money that totaled $298,160.

On Saturday, officers seized another package from Ukraine totaling $272,220 in counterfeit money. Each of the counterfeit bills were $20.

Even though these counterfeits were listed as prop money, it is a violation of federal law to reproduce currency, authorities said.