CHICAGO — Current and aspiring entrepreneurs had the opportunity to network and learn some tips during a small business expo at Malcolm X College on the West Side on Saturday.

Representatives from 45 government and nonprofit agencies and organizations participated in the event, which was hosted by the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP).

Saturday’s event featured keynote speaker Kim Lewis, CEO and co-founder of CurlMix. Lewis, a Woodlawn resident and former Shark Tank contestant, started creating hair products in her kitchen and launched CurlMix in 2015.

The expo provides an opportunity for those who want to start or grow their businesses to connect with those knowledgeable on the subject.

The BACP holds regular expos which take place at different citywide locations.

Visit the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection website for more information on upcoming events.