CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated to his position as Senior Pastor at St Sabina Catholic Church, according to a press release from Cardinal Blase Cupich and the Archdiocese of Chicago Saturday.

Pfleger was asked to step away from the parish back in October as the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board investigated a second round of decades-old claims of child sex abuse levied against Pfleger in the last two months.

In the letter, Cupich said, “The Review Board has concluded that there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations. Having given careful consideration to their decision, which I fully accept, I now inform you that I am reinstating Father Pfleger to his position of senior pastor of the Faith Community of St. Sabina, effective immediately.”