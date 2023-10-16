CHICAGO — The latest Culver’s location in Chicago has opened up in Wrigleyville.

The new Culver’s opened up Monday at 1111 W. Addison St.

It’s owned by Baron Waller, a Lane Tech graduate who already owns several franchises in the area, along with Bryon Waller and franchisee Joe Coyle.

In a release, Waller said he looks forward to bringing Butterburgers, cheese curds and custard to one of the neighborhoods in which he grew up.

Culver’s has been reportedly eyeing Wrigleyville for quite sometime and is now in the building that used to be the site of the Taco Bell, steps away from the ballpark.

The new building currently houses an updated Taco Bell cantina, a climbing gym and a Chase Bank branch.