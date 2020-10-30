Cubs’ Jon Lester will buy 1st round of beer at 4 Chicago bars this weekend

CHICAGO — Just put it on Jon Lester’s tab!

The Chicago Cubs pitcher says he is buying fans their first Miller Lite beer at four bars this weekend to thank them “for the past 6 years.”

Lester tweeted, “Regardless of what’s next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years. So this weekend (10.30-11.1) Im buying y’all my favorite beer.”

Regardless of what's next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years. So this weekend (10.30-11.1) Im buying y’all my favorite beer. Make a res at @Hopsmithchicago @LodgeTavern @ButchMcGuires @ShenannigansHOB & your 1st @MillerLite is on me. Just tell em to put it on #JonsTab — Jon Lester (@JLester34) October 30, 2020

So from Friday to Sunday, Cubs fans can head over to Hopsmith, The Lodge, Butch McGuire’s and She-nannigan’s — all located on Division Street — to enjoy a Miller Lite on Lester while dining outdoors.

“Just tell em to put it on #JonsTab,” Lester tweeted.

Lester’s offer comes as Chicago bars and restaurants returned to outdoor and carry-out service only Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that Chicago posted increases in its 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate and hospital admissions for “COVID-19 like” illness over at least seven of the past 10 days, meeting the state’s criteria for additional mitigation measures to be put in place.

According to the Illinois Restaurant Association, 5,000 restaurants have already gone out of business since the pandemic began.