CHICAGO — A special event was held at Wrigley Field Thursday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the classic baseball movie “A League of their Own” and recognize a former All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League player.

Several cast members of the 1992 film were on hand to celebrate the anniversary.

Actress Tracy Reiner played betty horn in the movie.

“It all started here for us in Chicago in 1990-91,” she said. “We came back 30 years later to celebrate and say thank you to Chicago and to the Cubs.”

During the celebration on the field, 95-year-old Maybelle Blair, who played for the All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League was recognized with lots of love, along with a huge mitt.

The next generation of female players, the Lil’ Peaches, a youth baseball team out of Rockford, also celebrated her historic achievements. Over the years, women like Blair along with “A League of their Own” have propelled girls to go after their dreams.

The event also included a free screening of the movie and a Q & A session with the cast at Gallagher Way.