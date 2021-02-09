CTU to vote Tuesday on Chicago Public Schools reopening plan

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union’s 25,000 members will vote Tuesday on a reopening deal that Chicago Public Schools laid out to get students back into the classroom.

CTU’s House of Delegates voted Monday night to send the tentative deal to a full vote. Before voting on the plan, the House of Delegates voted in favor of saying they have no confidence in Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the leadership of CPS.

Under the agreement made with Lightfoot, some pre-kindergarten and students with special needs would return to classrooms on Thursday. Kindergarten through eighth grade students transition to in-person learning by March 8.

Teachers and staff members will also have a chance to get vaccinated before going back. The plan also includes special accomodations for staff if a member of their household is medically compromised.

Teachers will have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to vote on the plan to bring students back into the classroom. A simple majority is needed to accept the deal.