CTU to discuss possible strike vote, sources say

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union continues to push back on the possibility that schools would return of in-person learning this fall.

CTU plans to convene the House of Delegates early next week. A source told WGN News the union will ask the rank and file leaders to start the process of a strike vote and demand remote learning.

Chicago Public Schools is recommending a hybrid schedule combining two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning for kindergarten though sophomore year students, but there’s no final decision yet.

The CTU and many teachers said they don’t think it’s safe for them, staff or children to go back to school.

Families with children in CPS have until Friday to decide if they’d prefer full remote learning or a hybrid option.