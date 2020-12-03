CTU hosting meeting for parents to weigh in on remote learning

CHICAGO — Parents of children in the Chicago Public Schools system will have the chance to weigh in on how remote learning is working for them and what isn’t working Thursday evening.

The Chicago Teacher’s Union is hosting a virtual meeting Thursday night starting at 5 pm, saying they’re eager for feedback after the district announced plans to return to in-person learning in January.

The deadline to submit learning preference forms, which CPS parents should have received, is fast approaching as they are due on December 7.

In a statement, CTU’s Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said:

“The mayor and CPS have consistently locked both families and educators out of its decisions related to in-person learning. Tonight’s meeting is an opportunity for parents to ask questions and organize around a safe plan to reopen our school buildings and make remote learning more sustainable for students, families and school staff.” CTU President Stacy Davis Gates