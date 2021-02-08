CTU, CPS reach tentative agreement, CTU to vote on ratification Monday

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have reached a tentative agreement to return to in-person learning that is subject to a CTU member vote.

Mayor Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson announced the district plans to have Pre-K and cluster students back into school buildings by Thursday.

The CTU took to Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying that an agreement had not yet been reached, and that members would continue to discuss prior to a vote.

Our rank-and-file members are reviewing the framework, and their leadership will determine how we proceed. Nothing is perfect, but this moment, and our work for nearly a year. has once again proved that there is no sensible path to collective good without collective action. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) February 7, 2021

In addition to the return of Pre-K and cluster students on February 11, staff for Kindergarten through 5th grade would return on February 22, with those students returning March 1.

Staff for 6th through 8th grades would also return on March 1, with their students slated to return to in-person learning on March 8.

The proposal also allows teachers or staff members to request special accomodations if a member of the household is medically compromised.

The plan will also offer vaccines to teachers and staff members before a return to the classroom.

CTU is expected to meet and further discuss the plan this afternoon, preceding a vote on the agreement with their House of Delegates.